Cooking with Styles | Lettuce Wrapped Tacos

This is my twist on the Lettuce wraps you get at P.F. Chang's. It's also a way for those that have a corn allergy to enjoy tacos.

SAN DIEGO — Lettuce Wrapped Tacos

2 lbs. Flank or Flap steak OR / BOTH 2 lbs. Boneless Chicken thighs

2 lbs. Boneless Chicken thighs 1 Head Hearts of Romaine lettuce

1/3 cup Olive oil

1-2 Limes

1 or 2 Hass Avocados, sliced

Pico de Gallo (recipe below)

Espresso Rub (recipe below)

Preheat your grill to medium high. Rinse and trim the Romaine lettuce, you could also use Iceberg.

Keep the lettuce in the fridge so it stays crunchy. Go with a short marinade of Olive oil and one of the limes on the chicken and steak, 5 - 10 minutes.

Season with the rub and grill meat to your desired temperature, you'll want to cook the chicken a little bit longer, but don't overcook either.

Let the meat rest for a 3 - 4 minutes before chopping up, this will keep the juices inside.

Be sure to dry off your lettuce and start layering your taco with chicken or beef, pico de gallo, avocado, and serve with a lime wedge.

Pico De Gallo

3 Roma Tomatoes diced

1/2 cup White onion diced

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

1 tbsp jalapeno or more, seeds removed & diced

1 tbsp. Garlic, minced

1- 2 limes juiced

2 tbsp. Olive oil

pinch Espresso Rub

Toss all the ingredients together and set aside to let flavors blend. Add more jalapeno to spice it up, you can also add mango or pineapple to make the Pico de Gallo have a little Tropical flavor.

Espresso Rub

1/4 cup finely ground Espresso

2 tbsp. Smoked paprika

2 tbsp. Ancho chili powder

2 tbsp. Brown sugar

1 tbsp. Kosher salt

1 tbsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

Combine rub ingredients and set aside, double the batch for next time.

