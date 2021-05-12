Cooking with Styles: Mac 'n' Cheese

When Shawn lived in Park City, Utah in the 70s and 80s for the ski season, the USDA came through with food surplus distributions that led to this recipe.

SAN DIEGO — When I lived in Park City, Utah in the 70s and 80s for the ski season, the USDA came through a couple of times with food surplus distributions; butter, cheese, and honey. I lived with 2 other Freestylers and between the 3 of us we were able to get 15 lbs. of honey, 12 lbs. of butter, and 15 lbs. of American cheese.

Needless to say, we came up with a lot of ways to eat Mac 'n' Cheese.

Mac 'n' Cheese

10-12 oz shaped pasta

4 oz Cream cheese

2 cups grated Sharp Cedar cheese

1 cup Mozzarella cheese

2 1/2 cups milk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp white pepper

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp salt for cooking pasta

1/2 cup breadcrumbs, you can use Italian or Panko

2 tbsp Olive oil

Cook in advance your favorite shaped pasta in advance, rinsed and cool.

Mix Olive oil and breadcrumb, Panko or Italian, and set aside.

Bring the milk to a slow simmer while mixing in the cream cheese. Once the two are combined add salt, pepper, Dijon mustard, and turmeric. Bring the heat to a slow boil and begin adding cheese a 1/2 a cup at a time until all is blended and melted.

Mix in shaped pasta and transfer to a baking dish, top with breadcrumbs and bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Remove and let the Mac 'n' Cheese set for 5-10 minutes and then serve.