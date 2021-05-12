Cooking with Styles: Mac 'n' Cheese

SAN DIEGO — When I lived in Park City, Utah in the 70s and 80s for the ski season, the USDA came through a couple of times with food surplus distributions; butter, cheese, and honey. I lived with 2 other Freestylers and between the 3 of us we were able to get 15 lbs. of honey, 12 lbs. of butter, and 15 lbs. of American cheese.
Needless to say, we came up with a lot of ways to eat Mac 'n' Cheese.
Mac 'n' Cheese
- 10-12 oz shaped pasta
- 4 oz Cream cheese
- 2 cups grated Sharp Cedar cheese
- 1 cup Mozzarella cheese
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp white pepper
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 2 tbsp salt for cooking pasta
- 10 - 12 oz shaped pasta
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs, you can use Italian or Panko
- 2 tbsp Olive oil
Cook in advance your favorite shaped pasta in advance, rinsed and cool.
Mix Olive oil and breadcrumb, Panko or Italian, and set aside.
Bring the milk to a slow simmer while mixing in the cream cheese. Once the two are combined add salt, pepper, Dijon mustard, and turmeric. Bring the heat to a slow boil and begin adding cheese a 1/2 a cup at a time until all is blended and melted.
Mix in shaped pasta and transfer to a baking dish, top with breadcrumbs and bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.
Remove and let the Mac 'n' Cheese set for 5-10 minutes and then serve.
WATCH RELATED: Cooking with Styles: Pescado Oreganata