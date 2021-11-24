Cooking with Styles: Maple syrup pork chops

Sear, bake, and baste for a delicious pork chop recipe.

Maple syrup pork chops

4 - 6 pork chops, 1" thick

2 tbsp. Olive oil and or butter total of 4

1/2 onion diced

1/2 onion sliced

1/3 cup Maple syrup

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup White wine vinegar

1/2 tsp chili powder

2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt and pepper for seasoning

Pre-heat oven to350°.

Season pork chops with salt and pepper, in a thick pan on medium-high heat sear along with onions in oil/butter until browned, 1-2 minutes per side.

Once both sides are browned add the rest of the ingredients making sure they are well mixed and coating both sides of the pork chops.

Move pan to oven and bake for 10 - 12 minutes, baste the chops with the sauce, add a little water if needed.