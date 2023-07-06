Mediterranean Quinoa Salad | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — I've been getting a lot of requests for Vegetarian and Vegan recipes. I think this works if you use Vegetable Broth and Olive oil and it's super tasty!

Follow the directions on the Quinoa package but substitute the Chicken Broth and Butter. Once the Quinoa is cooked be sure to fluff and spread out on a large cooking sheet to cool. While that happening chop the ingredients and if you want to add some of your favorites go for it.