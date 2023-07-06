x
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad | Cooking with Styles

Summer is right around the corner and that means we are heading outside to do our cooking. Here is a vegetarian salad that is made to be portable.

SAN DIEGO — I've been getting a lot of requests for Vegetarian and Vegan recipes. I think this works if you use Vegetable Broth and Olive oil and it's super tasty!

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

  • 1 cup Quinoa, uncooked
  • 2 cups Chicken Broth
  • 1 tbsp. Butter
  • 1 English/Persian Cucumber, skin on, cubed
  • 1 cup Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, halved
  • ¾ cup Sweet Mini Peppers, coarse chop
  • ½ cup Fresh Basil, chopped
  • ½ cup Red Onion, coarse dice
  • ½ cup Kalamata Olives, sliced
  • 2 tbsp. Capers
  • 1 tbsp. Garlic, chopped

Dressing

  • 1/3 cup Olive oil1 Lemon, juiced
  • 2 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Kosher Salt & Pepper for seasoning

Follow the directions on the Quinoa package but substitute the Chicken Broth and Butter. Once the Quinoa is cooked be sure to fluff and spread out on a large cooking sheet to cool. While that happening chop the ingredients and if you want to add some of your favorites go for it. 

For the dressing, mix it just before you're ready to serve, toss gently and finish with a sprig of basil.

