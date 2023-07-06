Mediterranean Quinoa Salad | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — I've been getting a lot of requests for Vegetarian and Vegan recipes. I think this works if you use Vegetable Broth and Olive oil and it's super tasty!
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
- 1 cup Quinoa, uncooked
- 2 cups Chicken Broth
- 1 tbsp. Butter
- 1 English/Persian Cucumber, skin on, cubed
- 1 cup Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, halved
- ¾ cup Sweet Mini Peppers, coarse chop
- ½ cup Fresh Basil, chopped
- ½ cup Red Onion, coarse dice
- ½ cup Kalamata Olives, sliced
- 2 tbsp. Capers
- 1 tbsp. Garlic, chopped
Dressing
- 1/3 cup Olive oil1 Lemon, juiced
- 2 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
- Kosher Salt & Pepper for seasoning
Follow the directions on the Quinoa package but substitute the Chicken Broth and Butter. Once the Quinoa is cooked be sure to fluff and spread out on a large cooking sheet to cool. While that happening chop the ingredients and if you want to add some of your favorites go for it.
For the dressing, mix it just before you're ready to serve, toss gently and finish with a sprig of basil.
WATCH RELATED: Memorial Day Menu | Cooking with Styles