Memorial Day Menu | Cooking with Styles

This Cooking with Styles will hit on all the flavor notes for your Memorial Day grilling.

SAN DIEGO — If you would like to wrap up your Memorial Day weekend with some delicious recipes, here is a full menu that should delight your taste buds.



Mediterranean Chopped Salad

1 head romaine heart

1 can chickpeas

1 can artichoke heart, quartered

1 cup Kalamata olives, sliced

1 cup English cucumber, cubed

1 cup grape tomatoes

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup red onion, coarse dice

½ cup yellow bell pepper, coarse dice

It's a chopped salad so pretty much just chop everything up and toss with vinaigrette. Cut the romaine into smaller slices.



Vinaigrette



2/3 cup olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar, you can also use white or balsamic vinegar or lemon juice

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley

1 tbsp minced green onions, use the white tips

1 tbsp water

1 tsp minced garlic

Place all ingredients in a mason jar and give it to someone to shake so they have something to do.

Mule Kick Dry Rub

2 tbsp. Kosher salt

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp granulated garlic

1 tbsp granulated onion

1 tbsp oregano

1 tbsp black pepper

1 ancho chili powder

1 tsp crushed red peppers

Combine all ingredients and keep in a jar.

Grilled Sirloin Hero w/Chipotle Aioli

2 lbs. top sirloin

10 - 12 sweet chile

3 - 4 thick sliced red onion

1 or 2 baguettes

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup olive oil

Mule Rub

Kosher Salt and Pepper for seasoning

Season sirloin with Mule Rub for at least 15 minutes, up to 4 hours in advance. On medium-high grill sear your meat to the desired temperature. I try to aim for medium-rare, remove from grill and allow the sirloin to rest at least 15 minutes. While the meat rests, toss the sweet peppers with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Do the same with the red onions keeping the slices whole. Place on the grill just long enough to blister the peppers and the onions. Slice the sirloin thin, split the baguette down the middle, warm it on the grill and then assemble the Hero with a layer of Chipotle aioli, sirloin, peppers, onions, and topped with more aioli and cilantro.

Chipotle Aioli

1 cups Mayonnaise

2 - 3 Chipotle Chiles and sauce

1 Lime juiced

2 tbsp Cilantro, chopped

½ tsp Sea Salt

¼ tsp Black Pepper

In a blender or food processor, combine all the ingredients and blend until creamy. Taste and add more Chipotle if desired. Transfer to a bowl or squeeze bottles for serving. Keep refrigerated or on ice.

Skillet Cobler

Berry Mix

3 cups Berries, any you'd like

¼ cup flour

2 tbsp Corn starch

½ cup Sugar

¼ tsp salt

Topping

¾ cup Baking mix

½ cup Rolled oats

¼ cup Sugar

¼ tsp Cinnamon

½ stick Butter, room temp

Preheat your oven to 350°, toss the berry ingredients and pour into a 10-inch skillet. Mix topping until butter is fully incorporated, sprinkle over the top, place in the oven and bake for 30 plus minutes until top is lightly brown and berries are bubbling. Serve with vanilla ice cream.