Cooking with Styles: Memorial Day Recipes

Recipes for teriyaki skewers, Vermont teriyaki, Mexican roasted corn and coconut cilantro rice

TERIYAKI SKEWERS

1 - 2 lbs. Chicken, Beef, Fish, or whatever you like

1 onion

1 Red Bell pepper

Pineapple fresh

10 - 12 Bamboo skewers

Start by soaking Bamboo skewers for at least 2 hours. Cube the protein of your choice into 1" pieces, do the same with Pineapple, onions, and Bell peppers. Place protein into a zip-lock bag with 1/2 cup of Vermont teriyaki sauce and marinate for at least 1 hour. Assemble skewers starting with onion or Bell pepper alternating with the protein. Over medium-high heat, grill skewers 3 - 4 minutes aside. Remove from heat and serve with extra Teriyaki sauce.

VERMONT TERIYAKI

3/4 cup Soy sauce

1/2 water

1/4 cup Mirin

1/4 cup Maple syrup

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1/4 cup fresh ginger sliced disks

1 tbsp Arrowroot or corn starch to thicken if desired, mix with 2 tbsp water

Combine all ingredients except Arrowroot or corn starch. Bring to a boil and then simmer for 5 minutes, remove from heat, and let cool. Strain out ginger and garlic and refrigerate if there is extra. If you would like to thicken the Teriyaki sauce add the thickener at the end of the simmer after removing the ginger and garlic.

MEXICAN ROASTED CORN

6 ears of corn, husk on

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp Tapatio Hot sauce

1 tbsp Lime juice

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 cup Cotija cheese, grated

Anco Chile powder

Mix Mayo, Sour cream, Tapatio, and Lime juice. Grate Cotija cheese and chop cilantro. Over a medium-high heat grill, roast corn with husk on 3-4 minutes per side, 4 sides. Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes. Peel and remove husks, brush with sauce, sprinkle with Cotija cheese, cilantro, and top with Ancho Chile powder.

COCONUT CILANTRO RICE

2 cups cooked rice

1/4 cup shredded sweetened coconut

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

large pinch Red Chile flakes