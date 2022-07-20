Cooking with Styles | Mexican Street Corn

SAN DIEGO — The first time I had Mexican Street Corn was in Ensenada coming out of Hussong's, it's probably what saved me the next morning when we surfed San Miguel. It seems that every city has its own variation, whether it's Mexico City or Tijuana, they are all different. So, you can take this recipe and twist it your own way.

Unlike San Diego County Fair corn, husk on, we're going to peel the corn before it goes on the grill. Break the ears in half and toss with Olive oil, salt, and pepper. Grill the ears of corn on a medium high heat turning them 3 to 4 times every 2 to 3 minutes until you get a slight char. In the same bowl that you tossed the corn in the Olive oil add a stick of butter, hot sauce and melt it using the heat of the grill, remember it's going to be hot so use a towel or hot pad to handle it. Toss the corn with the melted butter, place on a serving plate and top with crumbled Cotija cheese and Cilantro. Have the Red Rooster Hot Sauce on the side in case folks want punch up the heat.