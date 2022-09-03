Cooking with Styles: Molly's favorite pasta

SAN DIEGO — This pasta comes from when I worked at giulio's in pacific beach. Waiters would get a plate of pasta to start our shift and it would be topped with olive oil, garlic and parsley, and we would add the parmesan cheese and red peppers.

Molly's favorite pasta

This is a simple pasta and goes with everything. Follow the instruction for cooking the pasta, do not over cook. Drain the cooked pasta and give a light rinse. Return the pot to the stove on a medium heat, add oil, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and crushed red pepper, and a pinch of salt, sauté just long enough to soften garlic, maybe 1 - 2 minutes. Return the pasta to the pot toss with parsley and top with parmesan cheese.