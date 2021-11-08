Cooking with Styles: Nectarine blueberry galette

What makes this dessert so great is you can mix and match the fruits depending on the time of the year, which is what I do, and it gets rave reviews every time!

What makes this dessert so great is you can mix and match the fruits depending on the time of the year, which is what I do, and it gets rave reviews every time!

Nectarine Blueberry Galette

2 nectarines, sliced

8 oz blueberries



1/2 cup sugar



1 tsp lemon zest



1 tbsp corn starch



2 tbsp cold butter, cubed



1 egg + 1tbsp water beaten



Pie crust, store bought is ok

Vanilla ice cream



Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice the nectarines and combine it with blueberries, sugar, lemon zest, and corn starch and toss.

Roll out store-bought pie crust, or your own, onto buttered cookie sheet.

Pinch edges to form a dike to keep juices in.

Brush edge with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar.

Place fruit in center and spread evenly.

Place cubed butter evenly on top of fruit and place into over for 45 minutes, some liquid will leak out.