Cooking with Styles: Pescado Oreganata

This recipe comes from my days working at Guilio's in Pacific Beach. Guilio himself shared the recipe. During this time, Guilio's was selected by San Diego Magazine as the #1 Italian Restaurant in San Diego and #2 overall. You can still find Guilio's great food at Jack and Guilio's in Old Town. Jack is his son and keeps the tradition alive.

Pescado Oreganata

4-6 oz. Sea Bass or firm white fish per serving

1 cup Italian Panko breadcrumbs

4 oz. Butter

4 tbsp Olive oil

1 lemon

1 cup dry white wine

Kosher salt

black pepper

Italian parsley

I like to use a 4-6 oz. a portion of firm white fish.

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.

Melt two tablespoons of butter and combine with two tablespoons of olive oil.

Then toss some Italian panko breadcrumbs. Then set it aside.

In a non-reactive pan or baking dish, coat the bottom with olive oil.

Place two slices of lemon for each serving of fish.

Next, add 1/2 tablespoon of butter.

Season your fish with salt and pepper and place it on lemon/butter.

Top it with breadcrumbs, about 2 tablespoons per serving.

Surround it with wine and place in the oven for about 8 minutes. Cooking time will vary depending on the thickness of the fish. Remember not to overcook it! The fish keeps cooking out of the oven.

Plate your fish. Add remaining butter, melt into the sauce, and serve with fish.