x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Recipes

Cooking with Styles: Pesto

This one is super easy, and you can spin it a lot of different ways with different greens and nuts.

This one is super easy, and you can spin it a lot of different ways with different greens and nuts. I like to double the batch and put what I don't use in an ice tray and freeze into cubes. That way the next time I want Pesto I don't have to go through the whole production.

The original recipe came from Guilio's in Pacific Beach. I worked there in the late 70's early 80's for 5 Summers and then would move back to Park City, UT for the Winters. During that time Guilio's was selected by San Diego magazine as the #1 Italian restaurant in San Diego and #2 overall. You can still find Guilio's wonderful food in Old Town at Jack and Guilio's where his son Jack has had a restaurant for over 20 year and Guilio can still be found in the kitchen. I remain close friends with Jack and Guilio.

Pesto

  • 2 bunches fresh Basil
  • 3 clove garlic
  • 1/4 Pistachio's, low salt, or Pine nuts
  • 1/3 cup Parmesan grated cheese
  • 1 tsp zest of lemon
  • Pinch of Kosher salt
  • 3 or 4 twist of fresh cracked pepper

Place 2 bunches of Basil in blender or food processor, add other ingredient and run your machine to desired texture. Taste and adjust to taste with salt and pepper.


Click here for a printable version of this recipe.

View all of the Cooking with Styles recipes here.

Watch another recipe:

Related Articles