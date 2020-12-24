Cooking with Styles: Pesto

This one is super easy, and you can spin it a lot of different ways with different greens and nuts.

This one is super easy, and you can spin it a lot of different ways with different greens and nuts. I like to double the batch and put what I don't use in an ice tray and freeze into cubes. That way the next time I want Pesto I don't have to go through the whole production.

The original recipe came from Guilio's in Pacific Beach. I worked there in the late 70's early 80's for 5 Summers and then would move back to Park City, UT for the Winters. During that time Guilio's was selected by San Diego magazine as the #1 Italian restaurant in San Diego and #2 overall. You can still find Guilio's wonderful food in Old Town at Jack and Guilio's where his son Jack has had a restaurant for over 20 year and Guilio can still be found in the kitchen. I remain close friends with Jack and Guilio.

Pesto

2 bunches fresh Basil

3 clove garlic

1/4 Pistachio's, low salt, or Pine nuts

1/3 cup Parmesan grated cheese

1 tsp zest of lemon

Pinch of Kosher salt

3 or 4 twist of fresh cracked pepper

Place 2 bunches of Basil in blender or food processor, add other ingredient and run your machine to desired texture. Taste and adjust to taste with salt and pepper.

