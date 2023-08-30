Polenta Caprese Salad | Cooking with Styles

Shawn Styles shares some of his favorite recipes for the grill, including a stunning twist on Polenta Caprese Salad.

SAN DIEGO — While traveling in the Swiss and Italian Alps skiing, I found all the ski areas have some version of polenta. Whether it be creamy served with a ragu or wild mushrooms. Or fried and topped with tomato sauce and cheese, everywhere you go, there it is. So, this is my idea of combining grilling with the tomatoes of summer.

Grilled Polenta Caprese

2 Polenta, store-bought rolls

2 - 3 Roma Tomatoes coarse chop

3 tbsp. Fresh Basil, chopped

2 tbsp. Shallots or Red Onions diced

¼ cup Olive oil plus for grilling

2 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

3 tbsp. Parmesan Cheese

½ tsp Red Pepper Chili Flakes (optional)

Heat your grill to a medium-high. I like to chill the Polenta, so when I cut it, it's a little bit firmer; slices ¾ - 1". Lightly oil the grill as well as the Polenta, gently place the sliced Polenta on the grill, give it 4 - 5 minutes and turn it with a spatula, same side half turn to get those hash marks.

You must be very gentle because the Polenta will want to stick to the grill grates. Another 4 - 5 minutes turn over to finish; this side doesn't get the hash marks.

The sauce is simple: combine all the ingredients. Chili flakes are optional. Lightly dress the Polenta and top with Parmesan cheese.