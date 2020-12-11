Cooking with Styles: Polish potato pancakes

SAN DIEGO — This recipe comes from my grandmother, Mary Sadowski, who came to the United States around 1920. She came from Poland with her husband Stach, and they both worked as a sharecropper in New York. My mom, Irene would usually serve these potato pancakes with Kielbasa and sour kraut. Most kids didn't like coming over to our house for dinner because we always had weird food, at least that's what they said. My brother Gregg and I loved Polish food because it filled us up after skateboarding and surfing all day.



