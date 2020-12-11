Cooking with Styles: Polish potato pancakes

SAN DIEGO — This recipe comes from my grandmother, Mary Sadowski, who came to the United States around 1920. She came from Poland with her husband Stach, and they both worked as a sharecropper in New York. My mom, Irene would usually serve these potato pancakes with Kielbasa and sour kraut. Most kids didn't like coming over to our house for dinner because we always had weird food, at least that's what they said. My brother Gregg and I loved Polish food because it filled us up after skateboarding and surfing all day.
Polish Potato Pancakes
1 1/2 - 2 lbs. potatoes cleaned, grated & rinsed
1/2 medium onion diced
1/2 cup pancake mix, like Bisquick
1 egg
1 tsp kosher salt
dash black pepper
1 cup sour cream
3 green onions sliced
1 cup cooking oil
Combine the top ingredients down to the black pepper in a mixing bowl, set aside for 5 minutes. In a heavy skillet, preferably cast iron preheat your oil medium/medium-high.
Start with about a 1/4 of the oil in the pan, add more as needed. Place large dollops of the potato mixture in the oil and cook 3 - 4 minutes per side, until golden brown and then turn.
Remove from pan and place on a paper towel to wick excess oil off. Serve as soon as possible with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of green onions.
