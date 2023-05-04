Pork Schnitzel | Cooking with Styles

Shawn learned about this recipe while skiing at St. Moritz in the Swiss Alps.

SAN DIEGO — St. Moritz is one of the premier Ski Resorts in the Swiss Alps and its food is influenced by Italy and Swiss German. Schnitzel can be found everywhere, from the cafeteria line to the highest end restaurant, and all are fantastic!

I started my trip in Milan and worked my way north into the Alps and St. Moritz was the first stop on a 6 Resort adventure.

Pork Schnitzel Bone-in, Schweineschitzel

4 - 6 Pork Chops bone-in

2 Eggs

¼ cup Water

2 cups Plain Bread crumbs

½ cup Flour

1 tsp fine Sea Salt

¼ tsp fine Black Pepper

1 Lemon, cut into sixth

1 cup Canola oil

1 Tenderizing Mallet

¼ cup Italian Parsley, chopped

Lemon wedges

salt & pepper for seasoning

Use a fattier Pork Chop instead of a Loin Chop. They have a little more flavor and are easier to tenderize. Use the mallet starting on the edge and then down the middle, flip the chop over and repeat, you'll probably do each side twice.

Mix eggs and water to make wash, lightly season chops with salt and pepper, sprinkle with flour, shake off the excess flour and dip in the egg wash. Combine Sea salt, fine Black pepper and breadcrumbs, cover chops, making sure both sides are covered evenly.

Preheat oil to medium medium-high in a heavy skillet and fry the Schnitzel 5 - 6 minutes per side. Keep warm in the oven till all are cooked, serve on a large platter sprinkled with Parsley and Lemon wedges on the side.