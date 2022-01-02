Cooking with Styles under $20: Pork schnitzel

When I worked at Adolph's Restaurant in Park City, Utah, Wienerschnitzel was one of my favorite dishes, but I could never afford the ingredients. So, to enjoy schnitzel at home I switched the proteins and found that pork "skier" schnitzel was just as good at a quarter of the price. You can also use chicken, add more Italian seasoning, and call it chicken Milanese.

Pork schnitzel

When you buy the pork loin whole or half, you'll get a much better price and there will be enough for a second meal. Start by trimming the fat cap, slice pieces at 3/4" or so. Using meat mallet pound around the edge and then down the center. Don't overswing but strike firmly. Flip the meat and repeat, you'll need to do each side at least twice depending on the thickness of the original cut. You should get 4 - 6 cutlets with a 1.5 lb. Pork loin. For breading, mix 1 egg with 3 tbsp. Water for egg wash, mix Italian seasoning with panko breadcrumbs and have flour in a large dish. Season cutlets with salt and pepper, dust with flour, dip in egg wash and then dredge in breadcrumbs. Prepare all cutlets before frying. In a large skillet pre-heat 1/2 cup cooking oil to medium heat, fry cutlets 4 - 5 minutes per side until golden brown, place on a paper towel and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve.