Cooking with Styles Under $20: Pork Tenderloin with Cremini Mushrooms, over Roasted Red Potatoes, & Broccoli

SAN DIEGO — Feeding four for under $20? We are doing it! This time it will be with pork loins, broccoli spears and rosemary potatoes.

This meal is an adaptation from one of the specials we would serve at Adolph's Restaurant in Park City, Utah. The difference is we served this as medallions of Pork and the Broccoli was topped with a Hollandaise sauce.

Pork Tenderloin w/ Cremini Mushrooms, over Roasted Red Potatoes, & Broccoli

1 Pork Tenderloin 1.5 lbs-ish

8 oz. Cremini Mushrooms, sliced

1.5 lbs. Broccoli

2 lbs. Red Potatoes

sprig Thyme

sprig Rosemary, chopped

4 tbsp. Olive Oil

1 tsp Cumin

1 tbsp. Granulated Garlic / Onion

3 tbsp. Italian Parsley chopped

1 Lemon

Kosher salt & Black pepper

Start this whole meal off by getting the potatoes in the oven. Wash and dry the potatoes, slice into quarters then toss with 1 tbsp. of olive oil, rosemary, 1 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Place in baking pan and cook at 375° for 20-25 minutes until tender. Time the potatoes with the pork tenderloin so they come out together.

Combine cumin, garlic, 1 tbsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper and coat pork tenderloin. Over a medium high/high heat add 1 tbsp. olive oil in fry pan/skillet and sear pork on 3 sides, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from stove and add sprig of thyme and place in oven for 12 minutes. 6 minutes in, add Cremini Mushrooms drizzled with 1 tbsp. olive oil and season with salt. At 12 minutes, remove from oven and take pork out of pan set on plate and place on stove top where it's warm and let pork rest, turn mushrooms in skillet. After 5 minutes slice and top with mushrooms.

The broccoli cooks quick so cook the end when the pork/potatoes come out of the oven. Use the whole broccoli and peel the stems. The inside is tender and full of flavor and they're 30% less than the crowns. Either steam or boil for 4 - 6 minutes, drizzle with olive oil or top with a couple tablespoons of butter.

