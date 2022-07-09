Cooking with Styles | Porter House Steak with Garlic Herb Butter

My first experience with Maitre d'Hotel Butter was at Adolph's Restaurant in Park City, Utah where I worked. We used the butter on everything that came off the grill

SAN DIEGO — My first experience with Maitre d'Hotel Butter was at Adolph's Restaurant in Park City, Utah where I worked. We used the butter on everything that came off the grill as well as the Rack of Lamb, the House specialty.

Porter House Steak w/ Garlic Herb Butter

1.5 - 3.0 lbs. Porter House Steak, at least 1' thick

Garlic Herb Butter

2 sticks of butter

1 tbsp. shallots, minced fine

1 tbsp. garlic, minced fine

1 tbsp. parsley, chopped fine, or other Herbs

Espresso Rub

1/4 cup finely ground espresso

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

2 tbsp. ancho chili powder

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

Combine rub ingredients and set aside, double the batch for next time

You can use any steak you like, it's just that a Porter House is my favorite. I did my shopping at Siesel's Meats.

Make the Garlic Herb Butter in advance, you can roll it up in plastic wrap and slice off medallions or have it soft to put on the steak.

Rub the steak with a little Olive oil, season with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper or use the espresso rub I've included.

Working on a medium high heat grill, sear the steak for 4-5 minutes and then make a half turn on the same side another for 4-5 minutes, this will create the hash marks that you get in restaurants. Follow that with the flip for 3-4 more minutes.

Remove from the grill and let the steak rest for a least 5 minutes before slicing and topping with the Garlic Herb Butter.

This should be enough for 4 people to enjoy with a nice baker and veggies!