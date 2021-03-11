Cooking with Styles: Potato Leek Au Gratin

Potato leek au gratin

Pre-heat oven at 350* in a large saucepan. Then melt 1 tbsp. of butter at medium heat. Sauté the garlic for 1 - 2 minutes. Then add cream, nutmeg, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring it to a boil. Now add the leeks and cook for 5 more minutes. Then remove from heat. In a large baking dish coat with butter, start layering potatoes and cream/leeks, and cheese. Finish with the last layer being the cream and leeks. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes. Then remove it from the oven and lift off the foil. Top it off with parmesan cheese and return it to the oven for 15 minutes until lightly browned. Remove it from the oven and let it rest 15 minutes before serving.