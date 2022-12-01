Cooking with Styles: Potato leek soup

"If you can wait an hour or two the flavors will have a chance to blend."

SAN DIEGO — My mother, Irene, grew up as a sharecropper, so what they grew was usually what was on the table. They grew onions, cabbage, and potatoes, so you guessed it– it was potato, cabbage, and onion soup. By the time Gregg and I came along the cabbage was switched out for leeks but sometimes she would make the way they had it on the farm and it was just as good.

Potato leek soup

4 cups russet potatoes, peeled and cubes

4 cups leek, white and light green, cleaned and sliced

6 cups chicken broth

1 cups celery, diced

1 cup heavy cream

3 garlic cloves, mince

3 tbsp. Olive oil

1/2 onion, sliced

1 tsp fresh thyme, leaves only

1 tsp kosher salt, plus for taste

1/2 tsp pepper

3 tbsp. flour

2 tbsp. butter

In a large stockpot, sauté the onions and garlic with olive oil, salt, and pepper over medium heat until translucent for about 4 -5 minutes.

Next, add the chicken stock, heavy cream, potatoes, celery and thyme. Bring to a boil and then lower heat to a simmer for 15 minutes.

Add leek next and bring back to a boil and then lower heat to a simmer for 30 minutes.

To thicken soup, melt butter in a small saucepan and add flour. Cook it for about a minute, to make a roux.

Add a large ladle of soup to the roux, mix in quickly and then pour back into the soup and mix in thoroughly.

Simmer for another 5 - 10 minutes and the soup is ready to serve.