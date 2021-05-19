x
Cooking with Styles: Ravioli in a cream rossa sauce

This a quick and easy meal letting others do most of the work.

SAN DIEGO — Sometimes I just don't want to work that hard in the kitchen and that's what inspired this dish. So, when you have places like Assenti's pasta-making fresh pasta you can have a great meal every time.

Ravioli in a Cream Rossa sauce

  • 12oz - 16oz fresh made Ravioli, I like Assenti's in Little Italy
  • 1 cup Heavy cream
  • 16 oz quality Marinara in a jar
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley
  • 4 oz grated Parmesan cheese

In a large stockpot, put 3/4 full of water bring to a slow boil and salt. You'll be cooking the ravioli while making the sauce. 

In a sauté pan on medium-high heat, add heavy cream and garlic.

Bring it to a slow boil and reduce it by a quarter. 

Add marinara and bring it back to a simmer. 

While you've been making the sauce, cook the ravioli. 

Once they are done, add it to the sauce, toss it, and then top it with parmesan cheese and parsley. 

View all of the Cooking with Styles recipes here.

