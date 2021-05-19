Cooking with Styles: Ravioli in a cream rossa sauce

SAN DIEGO — Sometimes I just don't want to work that hard in the kitchen and that's what inspired this dish. So, when you have places like Assenti's pasta-making fresh pasta you can have a great meal every time.
Ravioli in a Cream Rossa sauce
- 12oz - 16oz fresh made Ravioli, I like Assenti's in Little Italy
- 1 cup Heavy cream
- 16 oz quality Marinara in a jar
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley
- 4 oz grated Parmesan cheese
This a quick and easy meal letting others do most of the work.
In a large stockpot, put 3/4 full of water bring to a slow boil and salt. You'll be cooking the ravioli while making the sauce.
In a sauté pan on medium-high heat, add heavy cream and garlic.
Bring it to a slow boil and reduce it by a quarter.
Add marinara and bring it back to a simmer.
While you've been making the sauce, cook the ravioli.
Once they are done, add it to the sauce, toss it, and then top it with parmesan cheese and parsley.