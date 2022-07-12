Cooking with Styles | Molly's Italian French Toast

This is one of Shawn's favorite recipes that his wife Molly makes!

SAN DIEGO — People always ask does my wife Molly cook, and the answer is yes. Her French Toast is one of my favorites and with the Panettone (Italian sweet bread), it's even better.

Molly's Italian French Toast

1 Panettone

4 eggs

½ cup Half & Half

1 tbsp. Brown sugar

½ tsp Cinnamon

¼ tsp of Vanilla

pinch Kosher salt

½ stick of Butter

2 tbsp. Canola oil

Fresh fruit

Maple syrup

Cut the Panettone into bread-size slices. Whip eggs, Half & Half, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Heat skillet to medium heat, melt 1 tbsp. of butter and combine with oil, use to season skillet.

Dip sliced Panettone in egg batter long enough to coat both sides, place in the skillet and cook for 3 - 4 min per side until golden brown. Top with butter, fruit and syrup.