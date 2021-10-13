Cooking with Styles: Risotto with cremini mushrooms

Risotto is a lot of work. But it is worth it!

Sante's Ristorante in La Jolla did this with a 4 mushroom combo, oyster, lobster, shitake, and cremini mushrooms. It is insanely good, but the oyster and lobster mushrooms are pricey and hard to find. Whenever we had it on the menu, I always suggested it!

Risotto with cremini mushrooms

1 1/2 cups arborio rice (risotto rice)

4 cup chicken broth (plus)

1/3 cup shallot or onions diced

2 tbsp. Garlic minced

5 tbsp. Butter

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 tbsp. Italian parsley chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Cremini mushrooms

8 oz. Cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 tsp garlic minced

2 tbsp. Olive oil

1 tbsp. Butter

Kosher salt and pepper

1 tsp italian parsley chopped

Bring a stock pot to a medium heat and melt 2 tbsp. of butter. Sauté shallots of garlic for 3 - 4 minutes.

Then deglaze with white wine.

Add rice and 1 cup of broth. Bring it to a simmer, stirring constantly. This is where the patience comes in. Stir until liquid is reduced. Then add another cup of broth.

You'll do this until all the broth is added and the rice starts to look like a creamy mixture, about 15 - 18 minutes.

While you cooking the risotto, sauté mushrooms on a medium high heat in a separate pan with olive oil, butter, and garlic. Season it to taste and at the end, toss it with parsley.

Now we're ready to finish the risotto.