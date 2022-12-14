Cooking with Styles | Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Cauliflower

This is a super easy way to totally change the flavor profile of these two vegetables and it really adds elegance to any meal.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Cauliflower

1 ½ lbs. Brussel sprouts

1 head of cauliflower

1/3 cup olive oil

3 slices of bacon

Balsamic glaze

¼ cup shaved parmesan cheese

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh cracked pepper

Preheat oven to 425°, trim and split Brussel sprouts, cut Cauliflower into flowerets.

Slice bacon into small strips and cook ¾ of the way, not crispy in a separate pan.

Toss each veggie separately with half the olive oil and season with salt and pepper, each getting ½ tsp salt and ¼ tsp pepper.

Add the bacon to the Brussel sprouts and spread both on baking sheet keeping them separate then place in the oven.

After 10 - 12 minutes, turn them over and return to oven for another 10 minutes, you'll start to see browning on the edges.

Check for tenderness, remove from oven and place in serving dish, top Brussel sprouts with balsamic glaze and sprinkle shaved parmesan cheese on cauliflower.

Happy Holidays!