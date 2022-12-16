Roasted Winter Squash | Cooking with Styles

This is a variation of the classic brown sugar and butter technique but I prefer this because the squash flavor comes through.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — This dish is a variation on the classic brown sugar and butter technique but I prefer this because the squash flavor comes through and is not covered up by the sweetness of the Brown Sugar. Happy Holidays!

Roasted Winter Squash with Vanilla Brown Butter

3 - 4 lbs. Winter Squash, types

Acorn and Butternut

¼ cup Olive oil

½ stick Butter

1 Vanilla bean or 1 tbsp. Vallina extract

2 - 3 sprigs of fresh Sage, leaves only

Kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper

Preheat oven to 425°, split and clean seeds out of squash. Cut into 3/4" slices, and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread squash out on baking pan and place in oven. After 15 minutes turn once and return to the oven for another 10 - 15 minutes.

While the squash is cooking split the vanilla bean and remove the bean caviar, place in a small saucepan on medium heat with the butter stirring constantly. Keep a close eye on the Butter and just as starts to turn to a light brown remove it from the heat.

In a separate pan on medium heat add 2 tbsp. canola oil, toss the fresh sage leaves until crispy. This will happen quickly so pay attention.

Check the squash to make sure it's tender with a fork, the edges should also be slightly charred. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with vanilla brown butter and top with crispy sage.