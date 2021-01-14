Cooking with Styles: Savory Buttermilk Biscuits

These biscuits came about as a way to take food out on the mountain while skiing when I lived in Park City, Utah. They kept us fueled so we didn't have to pay the big $ prices at the resort. I make extra these days as they re-heat well and are good as biscuits and gravy.

Savory Buttermilk Biscuits

Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt and sift together. Using a pastry knife cut in cold butter until the flour and butter look like coarse sand. Fold in diced Jalapeno peppers and small cubed Cheddar cheese, followed by slowly adding buttermilk to form a soft dough. Scoop large dollops of the dough and place on a buttered cookie sheet, brush with egg wash and top with green onions. Place in the oven for 16 to 18 minutes, the biscuits should be golden to dark brown on the tips. Remove and serve right away with butter, jam, and honey.