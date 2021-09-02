Cooking with Styles: Valentine's Day Recipes

From scallop potatoes, pan-seared asparagus, and chicken or steak with a whisky pepper sauce, check out Shawn's delicious menu

Scallop Potatoes

3 - 4 potatoes sliced thin

1/2 onion diced

16 oz. Heavy cream

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt & ground pepper

1 tbsp butter

Spread butter inside a baking dish. Layer potatoes and onions, fill with Heavy cream just below the tops of the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper, and finish with Parmesan cheese. Bake in a 325 - 350 degree oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let the Scallop potatoes rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Pan-Seared Asparagus

1/2 lbs. fresh Asparagus

2 tbsp Olive oil

Kosher salt & ground pepper

2 tbsp Parmesan cheese

1/4 of the whole lemon

Trim the bottom third of the Asparagus off, now peel the bottom half with a vegetable peeler. Drizzle with Olive oils and season with salt and pepper, place in a hot pan until slightly charred. The total time per side, about 2 - 3 minutes, remove from heat top with Parmesan cheese and serve with lemon.

Chicken or Steak with a Whisky Pepper Sauce

1 boneless breast of chicken or

4 - 6 oz steak

2 tbsp Olive oil

Kosher salt & cracked pepper

Sauce

1/4 cup whisky

1/4 cup beef or chicken broth

1/2 cup Heavy cream

1 tbsp shallots diced

1/2 tsp garlic minced

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp butter

2 tsp Green peppercorns

1 tbsp Italian parsley chopped

Season meat with 1 tbsp. Olive oil, salt, pepper, and let sit for 10-15 minutes. Heat heavy pan to medium-high, add 1 tbsp. Olive oil and sear meat 3 - 4 minutes per side for medium-rare, 4 - 5 minutes per side for chicken. In the same pan, lower heat to medium, with dripping add shallots and garlic, sauté about 1 minute, shut stove off and deglaze with whisky, add beef or chicken broth depending on your meat and return to a medium-high heat adding Heavy cream. While bringing to a simmer add Dijon mustard, butter, and Green peppercorns, reduce by 10%, sauce meat, sprinkle with chopped Italian parsley.

Starter & Desert

Iceberg lettuce

Heirloom tomatoes

Blue cheese dressing

Vinaigrette

Cut Iceberg lettuce into the desired portion, rinse with water and refrigerate. Just before serving spin off excess water in a salad spinner, cut tomato into wedges, place on a plate next to lettuce, top with Blue cheese, and vinaigrette.

1 Brownie

1-pint vanilla bean Ice cream

caramel sauce

pecans, chopped

Your favorite brownie cut into a triangle. Warm the brownie and caramel sauce, scoop vanilla bean ice cream into a bowl, place warm brownie next to ice cream, drizzle with caramel, and top with pecan pieces.