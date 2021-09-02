Cooking with Styles: Valentine's Day Recipes

Scallop Potatoes
- 3 - 4 potatoes sliced thin
- 1/2 onion diced
- 16 oz. Heavy cream
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- Kosher salt & ground pepper
- 1 tbsp butter
Spread butter inside a baking dish. Layer potatoes and onions, fill with Heavy cream just below the tops of the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper, and finish with Parmesan cheese. Bake in a 325 - 350 degree oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let the Scallop potatoes rest for 15 minutes before serving.
Pan-Seared Asparagus
- 1/2 lbs. fresh Asparagus
- 2 tbsp Olive oil
- Kosher salt & ground pepper
- 2 tbsp Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 of the whole lemon
Trim the bottom third of the Asparagus off, now peel the bottom half with a vegetable peeler. Drizzle with Olive oils and season with salt and pepper, place in a hot pan until slightly charred. The total time per side, about 2 - 3 minutes, remove from heat top with Parmesan cheese and serve with lemon.
Chicken or Steak with a Whisky Pepper Sauce
- 1 boneless breast of chicken or
- 4 - 6 oz steak
- 2 tbsp Olive oil
- Kosher salt & cracked pepper
Sauce
- 1/4 cup whisky
- 1/4 cup beef or chicken broth
- 1/2 cup Heavy cream
- 1 tbsp shallots diced
- 1/2 tsp garlic minced
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp Green peppercorns
- 1 tbsp Italian parsley chopped
Season meat with 1 tbsp. Olive oil, salt, pepper, and let sit for 10-15 minutes. Heat heavy pan to medium-high, add 1 tbsp. Olive oil and sear meat 3 - 4 minutes per side for medium-rare, 4 - 5 minutes per side for chicken. In the same pan, lower heat to medium, with dripping add shallots and garlic, sauté about 1 minute, shut stove off and deglaze with whisky, add beef or chicken broth depending on your meat and return to a medium-high heat adding Heavy cream. While bringing to a simmer add Dijon mustard, butter, and Green peppercorns, reduce by 10%, sauce meat, sprinkle with chopped Italian parsley.
Starter & Desert
- Iceberg lettuce
- Heirloom tomatoes
- Blue cheese dressing
- Vinaigrette
Cut Iceberg lettuce into the desired portion, rinse with water and refrigerate. Just before serving spin off excess water in a salad spinner, cut tomato into wedges, place on a plate next to lettuce, top with Blue cheese, and vinaigrette.
- 1 Brownie
- 1-pint vanilla bean Ice cream
- caramel sauce
- pecans, chopped
Your favorite brownie cut into a triangle. Warm the brownie and caramel sauce, scoop vanilla bean ice cream into a bowl, place warm brownie next to ice cream, drizzle with caramel, and top with pecan pieces.
