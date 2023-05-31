Scampi Oreganata | Cooking with Styles

When I worked at Guilio's in Pacific Beach one of the top dishes was Scampi Oreganata.

SAN DIEGO — When I worked at Guilio's in Pacific Beach, the most popular shrimp dish was Scampi alla Guilio, Scampi Oreganata was #2, need I say more?

Scampi Oreganata

1 lb Shrimp, large, U-15

3 - 4 Garlic cloves, chopped

2 tbsp. Olive oil for tossing

2 tbsp. Olive oil for Italian breadcrumbs

1 tbsp. Butter

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs, Panko style

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp Pepper

1 lemon

First, U15 is a measurement in size for shrimp. U15 means under 15 shrimp per pound, you'll also see U16-20, 16 to 20 shrimp per pound, and so on.

Preheat oven to 400°, try to use pre-split and cleaned shrimp, Sprouts has them and sometimes you can catch the on sale.

Rinse and clean the shell off leaving the tail. Butterfly the Shrimp down the back with a small knife, place in bowl and toss with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper.

Lay split side up on a baking pan and press flat. Melt butter and olive oil, toss with breadcrumbs, and then cover shrimp individually, about 1 rounded tablespoon, pressing the breadcrumbs firmly on the shrimp while cupping your hand.

Bake in the oven for 7 - 8 minutes, remove and serve right away with pesto pasta and lemon on the side.

Pesto

2 bunches fresh Basil

¾ Olive oil,

3 cloves garlic

1/4 cup Pistachios

Low salt, or Pine nuts

1/3 cup Parmesan grated cheese

1 tsp zest of lemon

Pinch of Kosher salt

3 or 4 twists of fresh cracked peppers

Splash of water

Place 2 bunches of Basil, stems trimmed, in blender or food processor, add other ingredients and run your machine to desired texture.

Taste and adjust flavor with salt and pepper.

If the Pesto is too thick add a little more olive oil.