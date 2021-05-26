Cooking with Styles: Shrimp Scampi

Fun fact: U15 refers to the size of the shrimp. U15 means under 15 shrimp per pound. So, when you buy U16-20 that's 16-20 shrimp per pound, and so on.

SAN DIEGO — I've worked at a lot of Italian restaurants in San Diego and this comes from when I was a line cook at Luigi's Fish Grotto in Bonita. Luigi was a lobster fisherman and during the lobster season, we'd do the lobster tails the same way.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp, U15 size, 5-6 per person, cleaned

1 tsp garlic minced per serving

1 tbsp olive oil per serving

1/2 cup dry white wine per serving

1/2 -1 lemon juiced

1 tsp chopped Italian parsley

pinch crushed red peppers

1 tbsp butter per serving

small pinch Kosher salt per serving

This is super quick and easy. I can't say it enough, don't overcook the shrimp.

In a sauté pan, over medium-high heat, add your olive oil and shrimp. Then season with Kosher salt.

Cook for about 30 seconds per side. Splash it with white wine. Add the garlic and lemon juice and keep the heat up. You can even turn it on high depending on your stove top.