Cooking with Styles: Ski Bum Cream of Tomato Soup

Ski Bum Cream of Tomato Soup

12 oz tomato basil sauce

12 oz chicken broth

12 oz heavy cream

1/2 cup Ricotta cheese

2 sprigs fresh basil

Start off with heavy cream in a medium-high heat stockpot, bring the cream to a boil. Add chicken broth and tomato basil sauce and bring to a slow boil, simmer for 10 - 15 minutes to let flavor blend. Serve into a soup bowl, put a dollop of Ricotta cheese on the side and top with fresh basil. You can expand or contract this recipe by just adding more equal parts of your main ingredients.

In the early years of living in Park City, Utah during the ski season pennies were tight, so when the USDA came through and did a food giveaway, 5 lbs. American cheese, 4 lbs. butter and 5 lbs. Honey I picked up my allotment. Back then you could buy loaves of white bread for $1, so it was a lot of grilled cheese sandwiches and Ski Bum Cream of Tomato soup.

