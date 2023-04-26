Smash Fried Red Potatoes | Cooking with Styles

Because my mom was raised on a farm as a sharecropper, she had to be inventive with food and her family made potatoes a lot of different ways.

SAN DIEGO — There's nothing like the creaminess of baby red potatoes, but then once you fry them and make them crispy it takes it to a whole new level.

Smash Fried Red Potatoes

1.5 - 2 lbs. Red Potatoes, small or Baby size

4 tbsp. Butter

½ cup Olive oil

3 or 4 sprigs of Thyme, leaves only

2 tbsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp. Pepper, freshly ground

1 cup Sour Cream

Place the potatoes in a stock pot with water and 1 ½ tbsp. of salt and bring to a slow boil, cook potatoes until tender, about 12 - 15 minutes. Drain and let them slightly cool so you can handle them.

Using a plastic freezer storage bag with the sides split, place a potato in between the plastic and with a flat surface press down on the potato to smash it by one-third, prep your potatoes in advance of frying.

Preheat a heavy frying pan to medium-high, add half the oil, and just before frying the potatoes add half the butter. You'll fry the first side for 4 - 5 minutes until golden brown and then turn and do the same to the other side.

Keep warm in the oven and just before serving sprinkle with thyme leaves, salt and pepper, and serve with sour cream.