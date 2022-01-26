Cooking with Styles: Steak sweet pepper stir-fry

You'll need to move quickly as this recipe happens fast.

SAN DIEGO — My dad, Hugh, was a pretty good cook in his own right. My mom loved Chinese food but we couldn't always afford to eat out. So, my dad would whip this up and everyone was happy!

Steak sweet pepper stir-fry

2 - 3 oz. steak per person, sliced thin

1 cup sweet peppers, red, yellow, and orange, sliced

1/2 cup white onion, sliced

1 tsp jalapeno, diced

2 tbsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp. Sriracha sauce (plus or minus to taste)

Pinch crushed red pepper

2 tsp corn starch

Preheat a heavy large skillet to high heat. Add the oil and steak and stir for 1 minute.

Next are the peppers and onions, keep everything moving. Cook for another 3 or 4 minutes.

For the sauce, combine all the ingredients and whisk to dissolve the corn starch. Pour over steak, pepper, and toss. The sauce will thicken quickly and just before dishing up toss with fresh cilantro. Serve over cooked rice tossed with fresh cilantro.