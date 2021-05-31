Cooking with Styles: Strawberry shortcake

Easy to make strawberry shortcake. Check out the recipe

Strawberry Shortcake

1-pint Strawberries

8 oz Whipping Cream

2 tbsp Honey

2 oz Triple Sec

1/4 tsp Vanilla

6-8 drop biscuits made into shortbread

Wash and slice strawberries into a bowl, toss with honey, and triple sec. Then set it aside.

Use your favorite pancake baking mix to follow instructions to make biscuits, except add 2 tablespoons of sugar and cut in 3 tablespoons of cold butter using a pastry knife.

Now instead of rolling out the dough use a large spoon and scoop out portions leaving the edges rough, they will crisp up.

While they bake whip the Heavy cream and add the Vanilla at the end. Time to assemble. Try to time it so your biscuits are slightly warm, slice in half and shift on top of one another.