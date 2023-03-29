Swiss Goulash | Cooking with Styles

The first time Shawn tried this was on a ski trip in Switzerland.

SAN DIEGO — On a ski trip to St. Moritz Switzerland, we decided to check out Corvatsch which was just across the valley. We knew nothing about the resort and were just skiing around checking things out when we dropped into a valley where this Chalet was located.

Outside on the patio over an open fire were these large pots of Goulash and Polenta that people were lining up for. You know what they say, "When in Rome, do as the Romans." So, it was Goulash, Polenta, and a liter of Red Wine for lunch.

Swiss Goulash

2 lbs. Chuck Roast, cubed 1"

1 medium Onion, finely chopped

1 medium Red Bell Pepper, finely chopped

1 tbsp. Paprika

1 quart Beef stock

1 cup Dry Red Wine, at least

3 oz. Tomato paste, half of the can

2 - 4 tbsp. Flour

3 - 4 tbsp Canola oil

2 Bay Leaves

1 tbsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

Trim off any areas of large fat from the Chuck Roast cube and toss with salt, pepper, paprika, and flour. In a stock pot, preferably heavyweight, heat to medium-high, add oil and meat, brown on at least 2 sides, remove and set aside.

Using the same pot add onions and red pepper and sauté over medium heat 4-5 minutes, add red wine, beef stock, tomato paste, and Bay leaves stirring to combine all ingredients.

Return meat to the pot and bring to a slow boil stirring occasionally, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 1 ½ hours, remove the lid for the last half hour, gently stirring every now and then. Season with salt and pepper to taste at the end.