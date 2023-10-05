x
Recipes

Tarragon Cognac Roasted Chicken | Cooking with Styles

The first time I experienced this chicken was in the Loire Valley in France.

SAN DIEGO — I experienced this chicken for the first time while traveling in the Loire Valley in France. We took a week making our way south from Paris to Aix-en-Provence.  Along the way, it seemed every village would have a Farmer's Market and this chicken was always available. 

We would grab this chicken, a baguette, a bottle of the local wine and voila, dinner!

French Tarragon Cognac Roasted Chicken

  • 1 whole young chicken 5 - 6 lbs.
  • 1 stick of butter, sweet, unsalted
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • ¼ cup chopped Tarragon plus 2 sprigs
  • 1 tsp Kosher salt
  • ½ tsp black pepper or white pepper, fresh cracked
  • 2 oz Cognac, plus 1 oz. 
  • 1 whole shallot or ¼ red onion
  • 12" butcher string

Pre heat your oven to 350° for 15 minutes. Wash and dry the chicken, season inside the cavity with salt and pepper, add 2 sprigs Tarragon, and shallots or red onion. 

Truss the chicken by folding the wing tips back under the body and tying the 2 legs together with the Butcher string. In a sauce pan warm the butter, hold 2 tbsp. back and olive oil so it's just barely a liquid, mix in the Tarragon, and Cognac. 

Spoon the sauce over the vhicken making sure to cover the entire bird, season with salt and pepper and place in a roasting pan and then in oven. 

Roast the chicken for 1:15 to 1:30 minutes basting every 15 to 20 minutes. Using a thermometer check the chicken at the thickest part to reach 165°. Remove the chicken and let it rest for 10 minutes, add 2 tbsp. butter the sauce and pour over the chicken when serving.

