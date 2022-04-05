Cooking with Styles Under $20: Teriyaki Tofu Stir Fry

"My first try at tofu was on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii in the late 70s."

SAN DIEGO — My first try at tofu was on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii in the late 70s. Chasing waves on the 7 Mile Miracle burned a lot of calories so finding good cheap food meant lots of Plate Lunch, Fish and Tofu Teriyaki.

Teriyaki Tofu Stir Fry

1 package extra firm Tofu 14 oz.

1 1/2 lbs. broccoli

2 cups white rice (uncooked)

1 tbsp. corn starch

3 tbsp. Canola oil

pinch crushed Red peppers

2 - 3 cloves of garlic

3 green onions, cut at an angle

1/2 red bell pepper, sliced

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

Teriyaki Sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 water

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 knuckle ginger root, grated

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp corn starch

2 - 3 cloves of garlic

Ginger Cilantro Rice

Follow the direction on the bag and add 1 tsp of Grated Ginger, remove from heat when done and lightly fluff. Just before serving add half the Cilantro and serve.

Be sure to use extra firm Tofu. Pre-heat oven to 400°, cut Tofu in half through the middle and then into about 3/4"cubes, place in a bowl and gently toss with 1 tbsp. of Canola oil and starch. Spread Tofu onto a cookie sheet and place in the oven for about 30 minutes turning over once halfway through.

While the Tofu bakes make the Teriyaki sauce by combing all the ingredients, less 1 tsp ginger for the rice, bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Prep your other ingredients and with the Broccoli cut the flowerets into bite-size pieces and peel the stock and cube. Steam the Broccoli just before you start stir-frying your veggies.

You should have everything staged ready to go. In a large pan on high heat add the Canola oil and red bell peppers stirring constantly for 1-minute, next add the green onions, and garlic, stir again gently for 1 minute. Now it's time for the Tofu, Broccoli, Crushed Red Peppers to taste, and Teriyaki, toss to coat all the ingredients with the Teriyaki sauce, sprinkle with half the chopped cilantro and serve with the Ginger Cilantro Rice.