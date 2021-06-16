Cooking with Styles: The perfect pork chop

SAN DIEGO — My family ate a lot of the other white meat, and this is just one of the many ways we enjoyed pork. I added the arugula salad as a way to freshen up a favorite and bring a little more spice to the dish. Pork is a lot like fish. If you overcook it becomes dry, tough and loses its flavor. Remember you can always cook it more!
Perfect Pork Chop
- 4 - 1" thick pork chops
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp Kosher salt
- 2 tsp ground Coriander
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp brown or white sugar
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Combine the dry ingredients to season chops. Preheat a cast-iron skillet to medium-high, season the pork chops on both sides.
Then add oil to the skillet and give the oil a moment to heat.
Keep the heat on medium-high and begin cooking the chops on medium-high heat for 3 minutes, give or take, until they are nicely browned.
Turn the chops and if you are using a cast-iron skillet shut the heat off and lightly cover with a sheet of tin foil.
The heat in the skillet will finish the chop.
If not, cook for 2-3 more minutes and then serve.
Arugula Salad
- Arugula, 1 small hand full per person
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- Fresh cracked pepper
Keep arugula chilled before serving.
Top with olive oil, lemon juice, season with salt, pepper, and toss.