Cooking with Styles: The perfect pork chop

Pork is a lot like fish. If you overcook it becomes dry, tough and loses its flavor. Check out Shawn's recipe for a perfect pork chop

SAN DIEGO — My family ate a lot of the other white meat, and this is just one of the many ways we enjoyed pork. I added the arugula salad as a way to freshen up a favorite and bring a little more spice to the dish. Pork is a lot like fish. If you overcook it becomes dry, tough and loses its flavor.  Remember you can always cook it more!

Perfect Pork Chop

  • 4 - 1" thick pork chops
  • 1 tbsp ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp Kosher salt
  • 2 tsp ground Coriander
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp brown or white sugar
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Combine the dry ingredients to season chops. Preheat a cast-iron skillet to medium-high, season the pork chops on both sides.

Then add oil to the skillet and give the oil a moment to heat. 

Keep the heat on medium-high and begin cooking the chops on medium-high heat for 3 minutes, give or take, until they are nicely browned.

Turn the chops and if you are using a cast-iron skillet shut the heat off and lightly cover with a sheet of tin foil. 

The heat in the skillet will finish the chop. 

If not, cook for 2-3 more minutes and then serve. 

Arugula Salad

  • Arugula, 1 small hand full per person
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • Fresh cracked pepper

Keep arugula chilled before serving. 

Top with olive oil, lemon juice, season with salt, pepper, and toss.