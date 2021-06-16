Cooking with Styles: The perfect pork chop

Pork is a lot like fish. If you overcook it becomes dry, tough and loses its flavor. Check out Shawn's recipe for a perfect pork chop

SAN DIEGO — My family ate a lot of the other white meat, and this is just one of the many ways we enjoyed pork. I added the arugula salad as a way to freshen up a favorite and bring a little more spice to the dish. Pork is a lot like fish. If you overcook it becomes dry, tough and loses its flavor. Remember you can always cook it more!

Perfect Pork Chop

4 - 1" thick pork chops

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp Kosher salt

2 tsp ground Coriander

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp brown or white sugar

2 tbsp olive oil

Combine the dry ingredients to season chops. Preheat a cast-iron skillet to medium-high, season the pork chops on both sides.

Then add oil to the skillet and give the oil a moment to heat.

Keep the heat on medium-high and begin cooking the chops on medium-high heat for 3 minutes, give or take, until they are nicely browned.

Turn the chops and if you are using a cast-iron skillet shut the heat off and lightly cover with a sheet of tin foil.

The heat in the skillet will finish the chop.

If not, cook for 2-3 more minutes and then serve.

Arugula Salad

Arugula, 1 small hand full per person

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 lemon, juiced

Fresh cracked pepper

Keep arugula chilled before serving.