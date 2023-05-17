Twice Baked Potato Au Gratin | Cooking with Styles

These twice-baked potatoes remind me so much of my childhood.

SAN DIEGO — Growing up, my family would make these all the time and it seems like the ingredients always changed. So, make sure you change things up with your own unique take on this potato recipe.

Twice Baked Potato Au Gratin

4 Potatoes, baking size

1 cup Sour Cream

¾ cup Cheddar Cheese, cubed

4 Green Onions, sliced whites & greens

½ cup Bacon bits

¼ cup Parmesan Cheese

2 tbsp. Olive oil

1 tbsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Black Pepper

Preheat the oven to 350°, and wash and scrub the potatoes. Using the tines of a fork poke the potato enough to break the skin, 3 or 4 times.

In a large mixing bowl drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Using your hands toss the potatoes to evenly cover with oil, salt, and pepper.

Place in the oven and bake for 1:00 - 1:15 depending on the size. Check with a fork to see if the potato is tender to the center. Remove from oven and let cool for 15 - 20 minutes. Once cooled enough to handle, slice off the top quarter, scoop out the soft potato inside and place it into a mixing bowl, taking care not to break the potato skin. Lightly mash the potato, and mix in all the ingredients except the greens of the onions and parmesan cheese.

Return the potatoes to the baking dish, top with parmesan cheese and place back in the oven at 300° for 20 minutes. Just before serving turn to broil just enough to brown up the potatoes.