Veggie Kabob | Cooking with Styles

This is just a guide, not a hard and fast recipe so you can use any vegetables you like.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — This is just a guide and not a hard and fast recipe so you can use any vegetables you like.

Veggie Kabob

1 lbs. Cremini bushrooms

½ Sweet onion

1 Red bell pepper

1 Zucchini

1 Crookneck squash

½ of an Eggplant

½ cup Olive oil

3 tbsp Soy sauce

½ tsp Black pepper

6 - 8 Bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 2 hours

Preheat the grill to medium-high to high. Cut the veggies into 2" or so size pieces, toss with olive oil, soy sauce, and black pepper and then assemble on skewers randomly select the veggies.

Place on hot grill for 4 - 5 minutes and then turn. Baste with Oil/Soy mixture and grill for another 4 - 5 minutes. You're looking for a nice char on the Kabobs, once they come off the grill give them another basting and try to serve right away.

Just trying to keep my Veggie Vegan friends happy. For your meat lovers, throw a couple of pieces of Sirloin on the Kabob and they'll be happy as well.