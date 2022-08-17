Cooking with Styles | Vietnamese Spring Rolls and peanut sauce

Shawn was joined by Jeff Rossman, the owner of Terra American Bistro. Rossman shows how to use rice paper to make some tasty spring rolls.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — This week, Shawn was joined by Jeff Rossman from Terra American Bistro.

Over my career I’ve taught a lot of cooking classes and it was the rice paper that people always had problems with. I love the freshness and the punchiness of the mint and basil and then with the peanut sauce makes this recipe one-of-a-kind.

Rice paper is such a versatile wrapper that you can add shrimp, chicken, pretty much anything your heart desires.

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

8 rice paper

2 ounces thin rice vermicelli

1 medium carrot peeled and cut into matchsticks

¼ cup loosely packed mint and basil leaves

1 cup mixed greens

1 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks

Peanut sauce

½ cup creamy peanut butter

½ cup water

2 Tbls rice vinegar

2 Tbls soy sauce

½ Tbls sesame oil

1 Tbls honey

1 tsp minced garlic

Have everything ready to just grab and place on your soaked rice papers.

It is best to make the peanut sauce up to a day in advance and let it set to develop flavors.

Set up a clean cutting board.

In a casserole dish, fill with warm tap water about an inch high. Take one rice paper at a time and dunk in the water for about 3 seconds and place immediately on your cutting board. If you can fit more, repeat process for as many as you can fit on your board(depends on size)

Place a pinch of rice noodles at the bottom of your rice paper, then top with a pinch of each of your ingredients.

Grab the lower edge of the rice paper and start rolling up. Once you’ve reached the middle, fold in the left and right sides and continue rolling. Continue with the remaining papers to create your rolls then serve with the dipping sauce.