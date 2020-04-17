San Diego Food Bank hands out 40,000 pounds of food at La Mesa distribution event

Attendees received a gallon of milk, several canned goods, fruits, nuts, paper towels, toilet paper, and baby wipes.

The San Diego Food Bank hosted its fourth emergency drive-through food distribution event on Friday, this one in La Mesa.

The events have been held at SDCCU Stadium, Del Mar and Chula Vista so far.

The San Diego Food Bank handed out 40-pound bags of food and paper products to the first 1,000 cars that come through on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees received a gallon of milk, several canned goods, fruits, nuts, paper towels, toilet paper, and baby wipes.

The event was contactless meaning people who received food stayed in their cars with the windows rolled up and food bank volunteers put the food directly into the trunks.