San Diego Food Bank held its third emergency food distribution event in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego Food Bank held its third emergency food distribution event on Friday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.
The South Bay Emergency "Drive-Thru" distributed food and toilet paper to low-income families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the South Bay.
Organizers maintained social distancing guidelines by making the food distribution contactless. Attendees who were lined up for hours, remained in their cars with windows rolled up, and food/toilet paper was placed directly in the trunk by volunteers.
Attendees received: UHT milk, peanut butter, brown rice, canned peaches, canned green beans, canned peas, canned tomato sauce, canned vegetable soup, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned salmon, canned pork, a box of cereal, pecan pieces (1 lb.), and a bag of potatoes. In addition, attendees will receive a family-pack of toilet paper, paper towels, and baby wipes.
Individuals and families who were not able to arrive by car should call the Food Bank at 1-866-350-FOOD (3663) or click here for a food distribution site near their home.
RELATED: San Diego Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution for 1,000 families at Del Mar Fairgrounds