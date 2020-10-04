San Diego Food Bank held its third emergency food distribution event in Chula Vista

The food bank handed out food on a first-come, first-served basis to 1,000 cars.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego Food Bank held its third emergency food distribution event on Friday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

The South Bay Emergency "Drive-Thru" distributed food and toilet paper to low-income families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the South Bay.

Organizers maintained social distancing guidelines by making the food distribution contactless. Attendees who were lined up for hours, remained in their cars with windows rolled up, and food/toilet paper was placed directly in the trunk by volunteers.