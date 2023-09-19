San Diego Restaurant Report Card: Sept. 16-22

CBS 8 is Working For You! We're bringing you the latest restaurant inspections every week so you can see if your favorite spot made - or didn't make - the grade.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Planning on going out to eat? Every week, CBS 8 is Working For You to see which San Diego County restaurants made the grade or came up short during a recent inspection.

The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality conducts over 14,000 inspections per year. This data is collected and updated in real-time on the county website. We're looking to see which locations have been cited, and the reason why, as well as provide updated information to consumers.

Below is a curated list of restaurant scores showing which locations may have room for improvement. You can visit San Diego County's site to see more results.

For restaurants that are ordered to close, the inspector replaces the letter grade with a CLOSED sign until all major violations have been corrected or a suitable alternative has been implemented. Once written authorization is given, the facility will be allowed to reopen once the violations are addressed and the sign will be replaced by a letter grade.





A Brooklyn Pizza - Ordered Closed

401 C St. San Diego, CA 92101

Re-inspection completed on 9/19/2023

Violations include:

Canada Steak Burger - Ordered Closed

409 Telegraph Canyon Rd. Chula Vista, CA 91910

Re-inspection completed on 9/21/23

Violations include:

Joyce Dumpling House - Ordered Closed

7825 Highlands Village Pl. Suite #E106 San Diego, CA 92129

Routine inspection completed on 9/21/23

Violations include:

Oceanside Golf Course - Ordered Closed

825 Douglas Dr. Oceanside, CA 92054

Violations include:

Rockin Jump - Ordered Closed

8190 Mirilani Dr. San Diego, CA 92126

Routine investigation completed on 9/20/2023

Violations include:

Note: site investigation found no violations after routine inspection was completed.





Sue Thai Om Restaurant - Ordered Closed

1450 W Mission Rd. Suite #ABC San Marcos, CA 92069

Routine inspection completed on 9/20/2023

Violations include:

Sushi 4 Reel - Ordered Closed

4750 Oceanside Blvd. Oceanside, CA 92056

Routine inspection completed on 9/21/23