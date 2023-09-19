San Diego Restaurant Report Card: Sept. 16-22

SAN DIEGO — Planning on going out to eat? Every week, CBS 8 is Working For You to see which San Diego County restaurants made the grade or came up short during a recent inspection.
The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality conducts over 14,000 inspections per year. This data is collected and updated in real-time on the county website. We're looking to see which locations have been cited, and the reason why, as well as provide updated information to consumers.
Below is a curated list of restaurant scores showing which locations may have room for improvement. You can visit San Diego County's site to see more results.
For restaurants that are ordered to close, the inspector replaces the letter grade with a CLOSED sign until all major violations have been corrected or a suitable alternative has been implemented. Once written authorization is given, the facility will be allowed to reopen once the violations are addressed and the sign will be replaced by a letter grade.
A Brooklyn Pizza - Ordered Closed
401 C St. San Diego, CA 92101
Re-inspection completed on 9/19/2023
Violations include:
Canada Steak Burger - Ordered Closed
409 Telegraph Canyon Rd. Chula Vista, CA 91910
Re-inspection completed on 9/21/23
Violations include:
Joyce Dumpling House - Ordered Closed
7825 Highlands Village Pl. Suite #E106 San Diego, CA 92129
Routine inspection completed on 9/21/23
Violations include:
Oceanside Golf Course - Ordered Closed
825 Douglas Dr. Oceanside, CA 92054
Violations include:
- Holding Temperatures - Major
- Food Contact Surfaces - Minor
- Hot and Cold Water - Minor
- Vermin - Major
- Thawing Methods - Out of Compliance
- Nonfood Contact Surfaces Clean - Out of Compliance
- Equipment and Utensil Storage, Use - Out of Compliance
- Equipment, Utensils, Linens Storage and Use - Out of Compliance
- Floors, Walls, and Ceilings - Out of Compliance
- Impoundment - Out of Compliance
Rockin Jump - Ordered Closed
8190 Mirilani Dr. San Diego, CA 92126
Routine investigation completed on 9/20/2023
Violations include:
Note: site investigation found no violations after routine inspection was completed.
Sue Thai Om Restaurant - Ordered Closed
1450 W Mission Rd. Suite #ABC San Marcos, CA 92069
Routine inspection completed on 9/20/2023
Violations include:
- Holding Temperatures - Major
- Hot and Cold Water - Minor
- Vermin - Minor
- Food Properly Labeled & Honestly Presented - Out of Compliance
- Equipment and Utensil Storage, Use - Out of Compliance
- Equipment, Utensils, Linens Storage and Use - Out of Compliance
- Floors, Walls, and Ceilings - Out of Compliance
- Private Homes, Living or Sleeping Quarters - Out of Compliance
Sushi 4 Reel - Ordered Closed
4750 Oceanside Blvd. Oceanside, CA 92056
Routine inspection completed on 9/21/23
Violations include: