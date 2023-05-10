San Diego Restaurant Report Card Sept. 30 - Oct. 6

SAN DIEGO — Planning on going out to eat? Every week, CBS 8 is Working For You to see which San Diego County restaurants made the grade or came up short during a recent inspection.
The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality conducts over 14,000 inspections per year. This data is collected and updated in real-time on the county website. We're looking to see which locations have been cited, and the reason why, as well as provide updated information to consumers.
Below is a curated list of restaurant scores showing which locations may have room for improvement. You can visit San Diego County's site to see more results.
For restaurants that are ordered to close, the inspector replaces the letter grade with a CLOSED sign until all major violations have been corrected or a suitable alternative has been implemented. Once written authorization is given, the facility will be allowed to reopen once the violations are addressed and the sign will be replaced by a letter grade.
A Brooklyn Pizza - Ordered Closed
401 C St. San Diego, CA 92101
Routine inspection completed on 10/5/2023
Re-inspection completed on 10/5/2023
Violations include:
Koi Sushi - Ordered Closed
1430 Plaza Blvd. Suite E7B National City, CA 91950
Routine inspection completed on 10/5/2023
Re-inspection completed on 10/5/2023
Violations include:
- Food Handler Training - Minor
- Proper Handwashing Facilities - Minor
- Holding Temperatures - Major
- Food Contact Surfaces - Minor
- Vermin - Major
- Storage of Toxic Substances - Out of Compliance
- Nonfood Contact Surfaces Clean - Out of Compliance
- Equipment and Utensil Storage, Use - Out of Compliance
- Equipment, Utensils, Linens Storage and Use - Out of Compliance
- Premises, Vermin-proofing, Personal/Cleaning Items - Out of Compliance
- Floors, Walls, and Ceilings - Out of Compliance
Island Style Cafe - Ordered Closed
9828-9850 N Magnolia Ave. Santee, CA 92071
Re-inspection completed on 10/5/2023
Violations include:
Routine inspection completed on 10/3/2023
Violations include:
Mariscos Oaxaqueno Mexican Restaurant - Ordered Closed
1551 W Mission Rd. Suite J San Marcos, CA 92069
Routine inspection completed on 10/4/2023
Violations include:
Re-inspection completed on 10/5/2023
Violations include:
Mariscos El Pacifico - Ordered Closed
111 N. Vine St. Fallbrook, CA 92028
Re-inspection completed on 10/5/2023
- No violations found
Routine inspection completed on 10/5/2023
Violations include:
- Food Contact Surfaces - Major
- Vermin - Major
- Food Separated and Protected - Out of Compliance
- Food Storage - Out of Compliance
- Nonfood Contact Surfaces Clean - Out of Compliance
- Equipment and Utensil Storage, Use - Out of Compliance
- Equipment, Utensils, Linens Storage and Use - Out of Compliance
- Premises, Vermin-proofing, Personal/Cleaning Items - Out of Compliance
- Floors, Walls, and Ceilings - Out of Compliance