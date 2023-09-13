San Diego Restaurant Report Card: Sept. 8-15

CBS 8 is Working For You! We're bringing you the latest restaurant inspections every week so you can see if your favorite spot made - or didn't make - the grade.

SAN DIEGO — Planning on going out to eat? Every week, CBS 8 is Working For You to see which San Diego County restaurants made the grade or came up short during a recent inspection.

The County Department of Environmental Health and Quality conducts over 14,000 inspections per year. This data is collected and updated in real-time on the county website. We're looking to see which locations have been cited, and the reason why, as well as provide updated information to consumers.

Below is a curated list of restaurant scores showing which locations may have room for improvement. You can visit San Diego County's site to see more results.

For restaurants that are ordered to close, the inspector replaces the letter grade with a CLOSED sign until all major violations have been corrected or a suitable alternative has been implemented. Once written authorization is given, the facility will be allowed to reopen once the violations are addressed and the sign will be replaced by a letter grade.

Boba Sky - Ordered Closed

1680 Hilltop Dr. Chula Vista, CA 91911

Routine inspection completed on 9/13/2023

Violations include:

Fruttos Yogurt - Ordered Closed

347 Vista Village Dr. Vista, CA 92083

Routine inspection completed on 9/13/2023

Violations include:

Note: Site inspection found no violations upon reinspection.

Vallarta Express Mexican Eatery - B 83

2952 Harding St. Carlsbad, CA 92008

Routine inspection completed on 9/13/2023