San Diego Restaurant Week returns with over 100 restaurants

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Restaurant Week returns with over one hundred restaurants featuring delicious dining deals from Sunday, September 25, 2022 – October 2, 2022.

With over 100 participating restaurants offering 2 or 3-course menu options throughout San Diego County, you're sure to find the perfect place to satisfy any craving.

San Diego Restaurant Week highlights the culinary talent of San Diego with two-course lunches dependent on the restaurant's price points. "Restaurant Week Your Way" feature with the same great price points but with more flexibility!

The San Diego Restaurant Week website makes it easy to decide the ideal brunch, lunch, or dinner option with filters for neighborhood, cuisine, dining options, and price point. Guests can browse menus for lunch, dinner, and brunches.

Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are recommended.