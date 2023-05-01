San Diego restaurants named some of best brunch spots in the country

Six San Diego restaurants were named among the best brunch spots in the United States, according to OpenTable, which analyzed over 13 million diner reviews.

According to a recent survey conducted by OpenTable, which just released its annual list of the 100 Most Popular Brunch Spots for 2023, San Diego is home to six restaurants ranked best brunch spots.

The restaurants are:

The restaurants were included in a list of 100 other popular brunch spots created by analyzing over 13 million diner reviews – along with inspiration and insights to help family members plan with ease, according to OpenTable.

The list was released just ahead of Mother's Day 2023.

"According to a recent survey, 76% of moms celebrating Mother's Day have a hand in planning their own celebrations," OpenTable officials said.

"Last year, Mother's Day was the second biggest day for dining, and with 78% of U.S. adults planning to spend the same or more this Mother's Day vs. previous years, Mother's Day dining shows no signs of slowing down," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "OpenTable's Most Popular Brunch Spots book up quickly, so make sure to book by May 2nd to increase your chances of securing a reservation at mom's favorite spot."

