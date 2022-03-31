San Diego Restaurant Week returns April 3

Locations will offer 2-course lunch options for $10, $15, $20, and $25 & 3-course dinners for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 dependent on the restaurant's price points.

SAN DIEGO — It is time to “Savor the Spring” as San Diego Restaurant Week returns from Sunday, April 3 through Sunday, April 10. This years Restaurant Week will feature delicious deals at over one hundred restaurants across all of San Diego County. The participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north.

Participating locations will offer 2-course lunch options for $10, $15, $20, and $25 and three-course dinners for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 dependent on the restaurant's price points.

San Diego Restaurant Week’s website has made it super easy to decide on the ideal spot to eat over the nest week. You can filter things such as neighborhood, cuisine, dining options, and price point. Guests can even browse menus for lunch, dinner, and brunches.

Tickets are not necessary to take part in San Diego Restaurant Week, but reservations at your favorite restaurants are highly recommended.

Some of the more than 100 participating restaurants include:

Allegro

Bali Hai

Butcher Shop Steakhouse

Draft Republic Carlsbad

Muliple Farmer’s Table locations

George’s at the Cove

Island Prime

For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.