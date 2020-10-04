CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego Food Bank will hold another emergency food drive on Friday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.

The South Bay Emergency "Drive-Thru" will distribute food and toilet paper to low-income families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the South Bay.

Organizers of the event say that in order to maintain social distancing guidelines, the food distribution will be contactless. Attendees will remain in their cars with windows rolled up, and food/toilet paper will be placed directly in the trunk by volunteers.

The Food Bank says they will be giving out food on a first-come, first-served basis to 1,000 cars starting at 9 a.m.

Attendees will receive: UHT milk, peanut butter, brown rice, canned peaches, canned green beans, canned peas, canned tomato sauce, canned vegetable soup, canned cream of mushroom soup, canned salmon, canned pork, a box of cereal, pecan pieces (1 lb.), and a bag of potatoes. In addition, attendees will receive a family-pack of toilet paper, paper towels, and baby wipes.



Individuals and families who are not able to arrive by car should call the Food Bank at 1-866-350-FOOD (3663) or click here for a food distribution site near their home.

RELATED: San Diego Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution for 1,000 families at Del Mar Fairgrounds

RELATED: 'There's no shame' | Food Bank to host stadium drive-thru food giveaway