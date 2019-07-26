Thinking about ordering delivery this weekend and hanging out? A new study might have you thinking twice.

US Foods came out with research that says 28 percent of delivery drivers said they couldn’t resist the temptation of taking a bite. That's more than the 21 percent of delivery customers who said they worried the driver had a taste.

The study says more than 4 out of 5 customers said they’d be less worried about their food deliveries if the restaurant they ordered from would use tamper-proof packaging.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.