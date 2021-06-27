Man with Alzheimer's proposes to wife after forgetting they were married; vow renewal was 'magical'

I LOVE YOU, SAY IT AGAIN. Please hear these words when your loved one speaks them and slow down and pause in the moment to receive them and relish in them. Wonder about and ponder their meaning from your loved one and please never, never take them for granted for they are the sweetest of all the gifts you will ever receive. And slow down and pause when you say them to your love and say them with meaning as a gift you are presenting and look into the eyes of the person you love to deliver their significance. Touch a cheek or a hand or an arm and accompany your words with a kind gesture to more deeply convey your feeling. And feel it. Anticipate the reaction as the giver or the receiver and allow your heart to swell with joy. I will cherish this video for the rest of my days and play it until it is memorized in my mind so that I may need only to close my eyes to push play. Much Love, Lisa and Peter